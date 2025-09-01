Ben Stiller shares 'dream' movie experience

Ben Stiller gets honest about the 'Fresh Horses' experience

In his long career, Ben Stiller has starred in numerous films; however, he shared his best shooting experience in one, which is a little-known movie of his.



Appearing on The Prof G Pod With Scott Galloway, the star said, "He never enters a project expecting it to be the one."

However, there is a movie, the Severance creator said, which is an exception: the 1988 Brat Pack film Fresh Horses.

"I was like, 'Oh man, I'm going to be in the Brat Pack. I'm going to be in the movies, just this is it. This is my moment," the 59-year-old said.

However, the excitement came to an abrupt end when "The movie just tanked." Though the actor added, "But it was, literally to this day, my favorite experience ever making a movie."

Ben also recalled the film's cast, which was formed of "twenty-somethings making a movie and having fun and hanging out and hooking up" for three months in Kentucky, adding, "It was the dream."

The Fresh Horses logline "follows college senior Matt (McCarthy), who breaks off his engagement to be with Jewel (Ringwald), who he later realizes is already married to an abusive man. Stiller plays Matt's best friend, Tipton, in the film."