 
Geo News

Ben Stiller shares 'dream' movie experience

Ben Stiller reflects on his favourite movie experience ever

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2025

Ben Stiller gets honest about the Fresh Horses experience
Ben Stiller gets honest about the 'Fresh Horses' experience

In his long career, Ben Stiller has starred in numerous films; however, he shared his best shooting experience in one, which is a little-known movie of his.

Appearing on The Prof G Pod With Scott Galloway, the star said, "He never enters a project expecting it to be the one."

However, there is a movie, the Severance creator said, which is an exception: the 1988 Brat Pack film Fresh Horses.

"I was like, 'Oh man, I'm going to be in the Brat Pack. I'm going to be in the movies, just this is it. This is my moment," the 59-year-old said.

However, the excitement came to an abrupt end when "The movie just tanked." Though the actor added, "But it was, literally to this day, my favorite experience ever making a movie."

Ben also recalled the film's cast, which was formed of "twenty-somethings making a movie and having fun and hanging out and hooking up" for three months in Kentucky, adding, "It was the dream."

The Fresh Horses logline "follows college senior Matt (McCarthy), who breaks off his engagement to be with Jewel (Ringwald), who he later realizes is already married to an abusive man. Stiller plays Matt's best friend, Tipton, in the film."

Colman Domingo shares honest take on Jackson family ahead of Michael Jackson's biopic
Colman Domingo shares honest take on Jackson family ahead of Michael Jackson's biopic
Aubrey Plaza spills the tea on her daring heist at White House
Aubrey Plaza spills the tea on her daring heist at White House
Pamela Anderson spills secret to remaining ‘joyful'
Pamela Anderson spills secret to remaining ‘joyful'
Chad Michael Murray expresses love for 'Gilmore Girls' costar video
Chad Michael Murray expresses love for 'Gilmore Girls' costar
'Peaky Blinders' creator delivers new show for Netflix video
'Peaky Blinders' creator delivers new show for Netflix
Billy Ray Cyrus ‘appalling' Elizabeth Hurley with THIS move
Billy Ray Cyrus ‘appalling' Elizabeth Hurley with THIS move
Rachel Zegler greets fans in old money look at London record signing event
Rachel Zegler greets fans in old money look at London record signing event
MGK opens up about one mantra that keeps him from the edge
MGK opens up about one mantra that keeps him from the edge