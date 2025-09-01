Chad Michael Murray expresses love for 'Gilmore Girls' costar

Chad Michael Murray shares honest thoughts about 'Gilmore Girls' costar

Chad Michael Murray is one the heartthrobs of the 2000s and has worked with many of TV’s hunkiest stars. He has a special bond with one of them: fellow Gilmore Girls alum Milo Ventimiglia.

While Chad and Milo were both in Gilmore Girls, they didn’t actually work together as they starred in the show at different times.

The Freakier Friday star played Tristan Dugray in the first season of the show. He abruptly left the show in season 2 and never returned. Milo’s Jess Mariano appeared in season 2.

"I've known Milo for a long time now," the House of Wax star said. "We've always crossed paths in and out."

However, the duo got to work together in the TV series Chosen.

"One of the best jobs I've ever done," he told People. "I actually met my wife [Sarah Roemer] on that show. So, he and I go way back and I love him like a brother. Good old Milo."

Chad gushed over Gilmore Girls as it was his "first recurring job that I'd ever received."

Recalling how young the cast, which included Alexis Bledel as lead Rory, and Jared Padalecki as Rory’s first boyfriend Dean Forester, was.

"We were all like first timers. Alexis was a first-timer. I was pretty young. Jared was a first-timer 'cause Jared, I think he was only 17 years old, maybe 18 when he first started on the show. So, we were all pretty brand new. A little wet behind the ears, as they say," he said.

While Chad’s was a recurring role in Gilmore Girls, it launched him to heartthrob status and led to his lead roles in films like Freaky Friday (2003) , A Cinderella Story (2004) and House of Wax (2005), as well as a lead role in One Tree Hill.

Chad Michael Murray’s fans can see him Sullivan's Crossing (2023–present) on The CW and his new film Freakier Friday.