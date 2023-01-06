Gisele Bündchen makes a comeback to the modeling world after divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen finally hit the modeling world as she stars in a new campaign for Louis Vuitton.



Gisele Bündchen made her return to modeling in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton, for which her pictures and snippets were shared on the brand's official account.

On January 6, the former supermodel featured on a video for fashion label Louis Vuitton, shared on its Instagram account.

According to People, The Rolling Stones tune She's Like a Rainbow played in the background of the video.

Gisele appeared topless while holding purses from Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama collection in a swirl of colorful dots.

The 42 year old model appeared alongside Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington, Devon Aoki, Natalia Vodianova and Liya Kebede.







