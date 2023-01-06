BTS Jin excites fans with impressive role in the military: Find out

 
BTS Jin's latest pictures from the military training reveals his new impressive role, that wows fans.

On Friday, January 6, Korean military officially uploaded more pictures of BTS Jin, undergoing training as the military would of any ordinary trainee, since Jin decided to join the military as an ordinary citizen in order to receive equal treatment.

According to Koreaboo, one of the pictures featured Jin undergoing the infamous Hwasaengbang training, and eagle eyed fans noticed his name tag.

The name tag showed Jin as the 'company commander' which made fans feel proud of him as it indicates that he is the leader of the group.

Jin's new role also means that he has more chance of getting an award at the trainee's graduation, as per the outlet.

Fans' reactions:


