Saturday Jan 07 2023
Jamie Dornan unnerved by Kenneth Branagh's impressive facial hair on set of their new movie

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Jamie Dornan humorously shared that he was unnerved by Kenneth Branagh;s pointy moustache on set if their upcoming mystery drama, A Haunting in Venice.

Jamie Dornan is starring in the recent Agatha Christie's adaption where Kenneth Branagh is starring as iconic Detective Hercule Poirot.

According to Daily Mail, on January 6, Jamie appeared on The Graham Norton show and revealed, "I felt very insecure and inferior the whole time because his moustache was unbelievable."

"[His facial hair is] the best in film history as Poirot, while mine was a wee attempt at one," he quipped.

Jamie revealed that it was "very different" acting alongside the Oscar winner, after only previously being directed by him.

The star-studded cast of the movie also includes Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Camille Cottin, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico.

