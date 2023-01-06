 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
Susan Sarandon’s daughter Eva’s reaction to growing up as a child of celebrity

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Susan Sarandon’s daughter Eva Amurri recently opened up about growing up with the celebrity parents, saying it’s a “strange world”.

Lately, Eva, whose father is director Franco Amurri, posted a new TikTok video in which she replied to a comment asking her how it’s like to “grow up with other children of famous parents”.

“I did grow up with a lot of other kids of celebrities,” said 37-year-old blogger.

The content creator continued, “There's a certain common thread that you feel with other people that grow up in this strange world.”

Recalling her childhood days, Eva mentioned that she used to interact with “nepo babies” while her both parents would work on different movie projects.

“Anytime my parents would do a movie for a TV show or anything like that, there would be of course the other kids of those other actors and directors who would all be together,” pointed out Eva.

The blogger elaborated, “People in the industry who grow up in the industry sometimes liken the experience to like growing up in the circus.”

“In the sense that you kind of spend these really surreal periods of time really closely intertwined with other people,” she remarked.

However, Eva disclosed that the most disorienting thing about the acting world is that “when the project is done, a lot of times everyone goes their separate ways and you just disappear back into real life. It can be really sad sometimes”.

Nevertheless, Eva also had some amazing moments with these people during her childhood.

“We kind of stayed close with some families over the years. Others ones, not so much, but it's always kind of a unique experience to grow up that way,” she concluded.

