Saturday Jan 07 2023
Prince William is 'seething' at 'what Harry has done': 'Cannot forgive him'

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Prince William is devastated by Prince Harry's confessions about him in his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex detailed how an argument over Meghan Markle led to a physical fight between him and the Prince of Wales.

Considering all the bombshell claims, royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals the father-fo-three is 'seething' out of anger.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl tells Page Six that, per her sources, “William’s privately seething and devastated by what Harry has done. And just cannot forgive Harry for the things that he’s written.”

In the leaked Spanish version of his memoir, Harry spoke about his altercation with Prince William, where he incurred visible bruises.

“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” the 38-year-old writes.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

