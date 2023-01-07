 
Saturday Jan 07 2023
James Cameron becomes first director to have 3 movies hit $1.5 billion

James Cameron has just become the first director in history to have three films gross more than USD$1.51 billion at the box office following the release of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Cameron has achieved the record as two of his notable films, Titanic (1997) and Avatar (2009), remain at the topmost rank on the global box office.

The historical record features Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster Avatar, which is currently the highest-grossing film in history with $2,922.9 million.

Titanic, which remains in the top 3 collected $2,201.6 million at the box office more than 25 years after its release.

Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way of Water, which has surpassed Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick as the top grossing movie in 2022, has collected nearly $1.547B worldwide in 23 days of release, as per the Deadline report.

Cameron’s expectations with the Avatar sequel are only getting higher as the studio hopes the sequel to cross the $2 billion mark.

The filmmaker has revealed in the past that he needed the film to hit this target in order to break even as he announced upcoming installments of the popular franchise.

Avatar: The Way of Water is currently running in theatres worldwide.

