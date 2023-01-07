 
Saturday Jan 07 2023
Drew Barrymore addresses her co-parenting relation with ex-husband Will Kopelman

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Drew Barrymore has recently opened up about healthy co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Will Kopelman on her namesake show.

During the latest episode of Drew Barrymore Show, the Never Been Kissed star discussed about her relationship with the father of her two children.

“I am co-parenting with someone,” said the 47-year-old.

The Blended actress explained, “And although we might not be married anymore, and he’s even married with his beautiful new wife Allie Michler, our wonderful step-mother, we’re in a daily engagement and our relationship has never been better.”

Talking about raising children, Drew mentioned that her dynamic with ex-hubby is a “different dream” than the usual ones, however, it’s important to celebrate their past relation.

“We should champion our exes, and you don’t have to be best friends, especially if they have a new person in their life,” she remarked.

Moreover, The Charlie Angels star added that one should be careful in maintaining a “healthy relationship with an ex” and made sure “the new partner doesn’t feel uncomfortable”.

For the unversed, Drew married to Will in 2012 and they parted ways amicably in 2016.

