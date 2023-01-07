 
Saturday Jan 07 2023
Netflix: 'Virgin River' season 5 expected release date, all fans need to know

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Netflix: 'Virgin River' season 5 expected release date, all fans need to know

Virgin River is an American romantic drama, and the series is returning to Netflix for Season fifth.

Release Date:

The fifth season of Virgin River has now officially wrapped filming in November actor Martin Henderson shared a video from the shoot with he caption, "Back to set tomorrow to get season 5 to you soon."

however, the releasing process can take up to six months, which would take us to about May 2023. But the dat has not yet been specified by Netflix.

Cast:

Turning to Mark Ghanimé, Instagram who debuted in the cast as Dr Cameron Hayek in season 4 shared a screenshot of a meeting for season 5.

As per the reports, new members are added to the cast who will be seen for the first time in Virgin River season 5.

  • Susan Hogan
  • Elise Gatien
  • Paolo Maiolo
  • Martin Henderson
  • Alexandra Breckenridge
  • Tim Matheson
  • Colin Lawrence
  • Annette O’Toole
  • Benjamin Hollingsworth

Moreover, the show is based on a series of 21 novels by Robyn Carr.

