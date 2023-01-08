 
Sunday Jan 08 2023
Kim Kardashian compared to ‘an egg’ over her use of botox to stay young

Kim Kardashian was recently slammed by 'Motherland' star Diane Morgan who criticized the reality star’s use of botox to keep looking young.

The 47-year-old argued that she finds herself a better actress with her natural self. Diane said that going under the knife never appealed to her s that makes everyone look the same.

She told The Sun: “The problem is that people tend to look the same as everyone else. Now everyone looks like Kim Kardashian. . . let’s not all look like her.

“I love looking ugly for a character, the uglier the better. You want to see someone looking grotesque."

Diane added: “I love seeing people looking characterful on TV. I hate that everyone looks like an egg. I want to see some interesting faces.”

