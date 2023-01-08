 
Sunday Jan 08 2023
Jane Fonda says she and Her '80 For Brady' Costars were a problem for the director

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Jane Fonda talked about her show 80 For Brady in a recent interview and revealed that she and her costars for the show, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin, became a problem for the director because they just wouldn't stop talking to each other, as reported by People.

Jane said, "Getting us to stop talking to each other and start playing our characters. You know, we just — whether it was Rita and I singing — she starts a song and I finish it and vice versa. And I don't know, we just, we really enjoyed it."

She further added, "You know, I've known Lily for 50 years. I've made three other movies with her and another one is being shown on Sunday, by the way. I've known Sally 40 years, and I just so admire her and watching her process of creating the character during the course of filming was really special."

80 For Brady premiered on Friday at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

