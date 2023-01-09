Georgina Rodriguez to follow new rules in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez’s life is going to be a bit different as she jets off to Saudi Arabia to live with her beau Cristiano Ronaldo after he signed a deal with Al-Nassr.
The country has strict rules in comparison with western countries which could prove to be a challenge for the influencer and her children.
As mentioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the European Union and Cooperation, here are a few rules to follow for people who want to move to Saudi Arabia.
- Georgina will have to wear the abaya in public.
- She will be required to bid farewell to see-through outfits for the time being as women in Saudi Arabia must dress with “modesty and decorum".
- The couple will also have to make a few lifestyle and diet changes as the consumption of alcohol and pork are strictly forbidden in the country.
- During the month of Ramada, they won’t be allowed to eat, drink or smoke in public.
- Georgina will also not be able to visit the Holy Cities and monuments and will only be able to visit natural sites after obtaining a permit.