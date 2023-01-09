 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Georgina Rodriguez to follow new rules in Saudi Arabia

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Georgina Rodriguez’s life is going to be a bit different as she jets off to Saudi Arabia to live with her beau Cristiano Ronaldo after he signed a deal with Al-Nassr.

The country has strict rules in comparison with western countries which could prove to be a challenge for the influencer and her children.

As mentioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the European Union and Cooperation, here are a few rules to follow for people who want to move to Saudi Arabia.

  • Georgina will have to wear the abaya in public.
  • She will be required to bid farewell to see-through outfits for the time being as women in Saudi Arabia must dress with “modesty and decorum".
  • The couple will also have to make a few lifestyle and diet changes as the consumption of alcohol and pork are strictly forbidden in the country.
  • During the month of Ramada, they won’t be allowed to eat, drink or smoke in public.
  • Georgina will also not be able to visit the Holy Cities and monuments and will only be able to visit natural sites after obtaining a permit.

