Georgina Rodriguez to follow new rules in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez’s life is going to be a bit different as she jets off to Saudi Arabia to live with her beau Cristiano Ronaldo after he signed a deal with Al-Nassr.

The country has strict rules in comparison with western countries which could prove to be a challenge for the influencer and her children.

As mentioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the European Union and Cooperation, here are a few rules to follow for people who want to move to Saudi Arabia.