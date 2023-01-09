 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry speaks in Meghan Markle's defense, slams Jeremy Clarkson 'horrific' article

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry speaks in Meghan Markles defense, slams Jeremy Clarkson horrific article
Prince Harry speaks in Meghan Markle's defense, slams Jeremy Clarkson 'horrific' article

Prince Harry took an aim at Jeremy Clarkson following his ‘cruel and horrific' comments about Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex recently weighed in on the presenter’s tirade against his wife while accusing Jeremy of inciting ‘violence’ against women.

During his interview with Tom Brady, the father of two spoke of British Media and how it’s the “epicentre of so many of the problems across the UK”.

He told the ITV host: “When we’re talking about accountability, you know, just recently, which I know you know about, the Jeremy Clarkson article, so not only did, what he said was horrific and is hurtful and cruel towards my wife, but it also encourages other people around the UK and around the world, men particularly, to go and think that it’s acceptable to treat women that way.

"Um, and you know, to use my stepmother’s words recently as well, there is a global pandemic of violent – violence against women,” the prince added.

Fans also appeared convinced with Harry’s explanation as one person tweeted: “Harry rightly calling out the deafening silence from the royal family towards Jeremy Clarkson’s misogynistic column about Meghan.”

“Oh wow, Harry mentioning the Jeremy Clarkson insult against Meghan. Good for you, Harry!!!” wrote another.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry says he ‘gobbled’ mushroom chocolates at Courteney Cox’s home

Prince Harry says he ‘gobbled’ mushroom chocolates at Courteney Cox’s home

Britney Spears drops cute reel amid reports singer is trying to conceive a baby

Britney Spears drops cute reel amid reports singer is trying to conceive a baby

Kylie Jenner flaunts her natural beauty as she ditches her glam makeup routine

Kylie Jenner flaunts her natural beauty as she ditches her glam makeup routine

Tom Cruise ‘commitment to craft’ made people go to theaters after pandemic

Tom Cruise ‘commitment to craft’ made people go to theaters after pandemic
Prince Harry's gesture reveals how he feels about William's wife Kate Middleton

Prince Harry's gesture reveals how he feels about William's wife Kate Middleton
‘Damage had already been done’, Prince Harry’s racism ‘olive branch’ dismissed

‘Damage had already been done’, Prince Harry’s racism ‘olive branch’ dismissed
North West takes a jibe at her mum Kim Kardashian for wearing 'Yeezy'?

North West takes a jibe at her mum Kim Kardashian for wearing 'Yeezy'?
Prince Harry talks about his severed ties with Prince William: ‘not texting’

Prince Harry talks about his severed ties with Prince William: ‘not texting’
Rihanna gears up for Super Bowl show, music director lauds her ‘creativity’

Rihanna gears up for Super Bowl show, music director lauds her ‘creativity’
Prince Harry’s ex-pals planning tell-all to support Prince William?

Prince Harry’s ex-pals planning tell-all to support Prince William?
Prince Harry's popularity collapses more than a decade even after all his stunts

Prince Harry's popularity collapses more than a decade even after all his stunts
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shows off new haircut while hanging with sister Zahara

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shows off new haircut while hanging with sister Zahara