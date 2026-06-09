Ariana Grande bags another achievement with ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me'

Ariana Grande has bagged yet another massive achievement, landing her tenth number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 with her latest track, Hate That I Made You Love Me.

The American superstar secured the top spot on Monday after the song racked up 18.9 million streams and 70,000 traditional sales.

It is a flying start for the track, which serves as the lead single from her upcoming eighth studio album, Petal, scheduled for release at the end of July.

The pop star faced some stiff competition this week to claim her crown.

She narrowly beat out country star Ella Langley’s summer contender Choosin’ Texas, which was pushed into the number-two spot.

This latest milestone places Hate That I Made You Love Me into a very elite club of Grande's biggest chart-toppers.

It joins her previous number-one hits including We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love), Die For You, Save Your Tears, Positions, Rain On Me, Stuck With U, Seven Rings, and Thank U, Next.

It is a spectacular run of success for the singer, whose previous album, Eternal Sunshine, pulled in three Grammy Award nominations back in 2024.

The chart victory comes at an incredibly busy time for Grande, who is currently buzzing from the launch of her highly anticipated Eternal Sunshine Tour.