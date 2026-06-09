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Madonna features bizarre shot in new music video premiere

Madonna makes 13-minute ‘Confessions II’ premiere star-studded
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 09, 2026

Madonna features bizarre shot in new music video premiere
Madonna features bizarre shot in new music video premiere

Madonna has premiered her highly anticipated Confessions II music film, and it is every bit as extravagant as you might expect, complete with Chelsea footballers at the urinals and a bathroom disco starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kate Moss.

The 13-minute film, which features six songs from her upcoming album, was unveiled last night and immediately set tongues wagging. 

The standout moment comes during the unreleased track Danceteria, in which Madonna glides through a bathroom where Chelsea stars Cole Palmer and João Pedro are standing at the urinals, while a toilet disco rages around them, with Richard E. Grant, Gwendoline Christie, Shygirl, Moss and Cumberbatch all raving in the cubicles. 

It is the kind of scene that could only exist in a Madonna video.

Sabrina Carpenter, who collaborated with Madonna on the album's lead single Bring Your Love, features prominently throughout the film. 

Julia Garner, who was cast to play Madonna in a delayed biopic that has yet to go before cameras, appears in a scene where Madge flies over a crowd. 

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon also makes an appearance, as does the track list for the album: I Feel So Free, Good For The Soul, One Step Away and Read My Lips all feature alongside Danceteria.

Confessions II is set for release on 3 July, 21 years after its predecessor Confessions On A Dancefloor arrived in 2005.

Plans for live shows to mark the album's release are said to be in the pipeline, though the format remains to be confirmed.

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