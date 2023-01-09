 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy expecting their third child after 14 years

Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy are going to welcome their third child after 14 years.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2009 and are also parents to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and 4-year-old Rowan.

A representative to People confirmed that Claire, 43, is pregnant with their third child. The elated couple have yet to reveal whether they are going to have a boy or a girl.

Claire previously talked how much she enjoys pregnancy. "Pretty soon I get to retire for a little while and just be pregnant, which I look forward to," the Romeo + Juliet actress shared at the time she was pregnant with her second child, Rowan.

"It feels like a huge luxury," she added. "When I was pregnant with my first son, I worked until I was in my eighth month, so this feels like a huge gift, to have a chance to kick my feet up a little bit."

