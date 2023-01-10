 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has had hair transplant?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Prince Harry's latest appearance in new TV interviews has set tongues wagging as some eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the Duke's hair was looking thicker.

The Duke of Sussex appeared with fuller hair in recent interview, leading the public to wonder if William's younger brother has had a hair transplant, with one fan appeared certain that Meghan's hubby had the procedure: "Prince Harry has definitely had a hair transplant." 

It comes after he 38-year-old wrote about his brother Prince William's hair loss in Spare, commenting that his brother's baldness was "alarming" and more advanced than his own.

"Prince Harry's hair does appear to look fuller and thicker than it had previously," said Jay Dharamshi, hair specialist and founder of Sky Clinic, as per Hello!. 

"This could be due to him undergoing a surgical hair transplant or he could have had a non-surgical hair restoration treatment. In my opinion, Harry has likely had a non-surgical treatment, which made his hair appear more restored and fuller.

"He could have a PRP hair restoration treatment or hair restoration mesotherapy which involves micro-injections of active ingredients in mesoderm. Those are very effective treatments for slowing hair loss and increasing hair volume."

Jay continued that male pattern hair loss is a common type of balding and is caused by a combination of hormonal and hereditary factors.

"It usually starts with thinning hair on the hairline and on top and front of the head. Androgenic alopecia is a familial condition," he continued.

On why Prince William has lost his hair faster than Harry, Jay explained: "Even though siblings are born with the same genetics, we all come with unique DNA, which means that all siblings will not necessarily be affected by hair loss.

"Baldness genes can often skip a generation, or you can be a carrier without showing any signs of baldness, so yes, it is very common for one brother to lose hair while another doesn't."

Some of Prince Harry's fans and friends think that the Duke has had hair transplant to elevate his look.

More From Entertainment:

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary
Netflix suspense thriller 'Eric' by Emmy-Award winner will be led by Benedict Cumberbatch: Find out details

Netflix suspense thriller 'Eric' by Emmy-Award winner will be led by Benedict Cumberbatch: Find out details
Willie Aames feels 'Gutted' over 'Eight Is Enough' costar Adam Rich's demise

Willie Aames feels 'Gutted' over 'Eight Is Enough' costar Adam Rich's demise
BTS RM has a passion for these six things according to a magazine: Find out

BTS RM has a passion for these six things according to a magazine: Find out
Sharon Osbourne recalls defending Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle coverage

Sharon Osbourne recalls defending Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle coverage
Kelly Rizzo remembers her late husband Bob Saget 1 year after his death

Kelly Rizzo remembers her late husband Bob Saget 1 year after his death
Max George loses cool at Instagram follower for THIS reason

Max George loses cool at Instagram follower for THIS reason
Rooney Mara says working on Nightmare on Elm Street remake was not a great experience

Rooney Mara says working on Nightmare on Elm Street remake was not a great experience
Erika Girardi calls Lisa Rinna 'the G.O.A.T.'

Erika Girardi calls Lisa Rinna 'the G.O.A.T.'
Kody Brown wishes ex-wife Christine Brown finds her soulmate

Kody Brown wishes ex-wife Christine Brown finds her soulmate
Andrew Tate's lawyer claims police have 'no evidence' for allegations against his clients

Andrew Tate's lawyer claims police have 'no evidence' for allegations against his clients
Kaley Cuoco celebrated her lavish baby shower in a pink fashion: Check it out

Kaley Cuoco celebrated her lavish baby shower in a pink fashion: Check it out