 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders step out for a PDA-filled date

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Pete Davidson moves on with Chase Sui Wonders after split from Emily Ratajkowski.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, The King Of Staten Island star, 29, was seen cuddling up to his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Wonders, 26, in New York City on Monday, January 9th, 2023.

Davidson sat in a corner restaurant table next to Chase, leaning in close to show her something on his phone. The duo was waiting for takeout at Brooklyn’s Baba’s Perogies. In another snap, Chase pulled romantically in to Pete and wrapped her arm up around his neck, via HollywoodLife.

Both actors kept things casual in sweatshirts as they snuggled up to one another.

TMZ
TMZ

According to the TMZ, customers at the Eastern European restaurant reported that the pair “shared a kiss and did some serious cuddling” before leaving in the same car.

According to Page Six, the outing marks the fourth time Davidson and Wonder have been spotted together over the last month.

In fact, in late December the pair were photographed hanging out three times in one week — shopping together incognito at a Whole Foods, at a Rangers game and enjoying a late-night rendezvous at the comedian’s apartment.

More From Entertainment:

Harvey Weinstein Los Angeles case: Sentencing hearing postponed

Harvey Weinstein Los Angeles case: Sentencing hearing postponed
Piers Morgan lashes at Trisha Goddard over Prince Harry’s racism denial

Piers Morgan lashes at Trisha Goddard over Prince Harry’s racism denial
‘RRR’ director S.S. Rajamouli puts audience love before critical acclaim

‘RRR’ director S.S. Rajamouli puts audience love before critical acclaim
Piers Morgan praises Ed Sheeran, apologises to the singer over abusive tweet

Piers Morgan praises Ed Sheeran, apologises to the singer over abusive tweet
King Charles ‘secret son’ takes a fresh move to prove his claims

King Charles ‘secret son’ takes a fresh move to prove his claims
Kanye West returns to normal life amid anti-Semitc backlash?

Kanye West returns to normal life amid anti-Semitc backlash?
King Charles mobilizes lawyers to counter Prince Harry’s claims

King Charles mobilizes lawyers to counter Prince Harry’s claims
Colin Farrell sends prayers to former costar Jeremy Renner after hospitalisation

Colin Farrell sends prayers to former costar Jeremy Renner after hospitalisation

Young Thug gang conspiracy trial: Jury selection begins

Young Thug gang conspiracy trial: Jury selection begins
Anna Kendrick shares she was going to start a family with ‘toxic’ ex

Anna Kendrick shares she was going to start a family with ‘toxic’ ex
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive heartbreaking news ahead of ‘Spare’ release

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive heartbreaking news ahead of ‘Spare’ release
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to evacuate Montecito home 'NOW' as floods hit area

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to evacuate Montecito home 'NOW' as floods hit area