Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur to feature in series 'The Night Manager': See poster

'The Night Manager' will premiere on Disney+Hotstar

Aditya Roy Kapur has dropped the official motion poster of his upcoming web-series The Night Manager alongside Anil Kapoor.

The duo will be sharing the screen once again after three years. Previously, Anil and Aditya starred in film Malang. Now, the two will be collaborating in a suspenseful series The Night Manager which is an official Hindi remake of a British TV series by the same name.

The Welcome actor will be essaying the role played originally by Hugh Laurie whereas the Fitoor actor will be playing the role of Tom Hiddleston.

The spectacular poster gives a close up shot of the two superstars walking away from a private jet stationed behind them.

Kapur, while sharing the poster, wrote: “Duniya ke sabse dangerous arms dealer ko rokne ke liye there is only one weapon - ek hotel ka night.”

The first glimpse from The Night Manager made many celebrities awestruck. Actor Varun Dhawan commented: “Excited for this one. Way to go boys.” Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor wrote: “Insane.”



Fans are also excited for this thriller project as one of them wrote: “This is going to be epic.” Another social media user wrote: “I’ll watch it for you. I just love Tom Hiddleston in this and Hugh too.”

The Night Manager is directed by Sandeep Modi backed by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. Anil Kapoor will be playing the character of a weapons dealer whereas Aditya Roy Kapur will be essaying the role of a night manager of a hotel, News18.