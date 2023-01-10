Victoria Beckham faces record business loss of £66 million

Victoria Beckham's high end fashion and beauty business empire has debts of £66.3million, despite a year of "double-digit sales growth."

According to The Mirror, latest accounts for Victoria Beckham Holdings Ltd show it made losses of £5,887,036 in 2021, down from £8,581,944 in 2020.

Victoria, 48, launched her fashion label in 2008 with a small collection of dresses. The business swiftly grew to an extensive range that now includes handbags, coats, shoes and accessories.

As per the latest accounts, the business’ overall losses stood at £66.3m and the firm directors 9Victoria and her husband David Beckham) were not paid a dividend, despite sales returning to growth, up 13% from £36m to £41m.

The outlet further reported that the luxury fashion empire added new customers in Europe and the Middle East, with the brand was also expanding into new products, including leather goods and the VB Body range.

The financial records also stated that Victoria Beckham Holdings Ltd had won 19 awards for its "luxury, high-performance" products and established a "significant community of loyal customers".