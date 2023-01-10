Andrew Tate seen upset as he returns to prison ahead of court's decision

Andrew Tate and his brother, who appeared in a Romanian court on Tuesday, returned to prison after launching an appeal against their continued detention over their alleged involvement in human trafficking, rape and organised crime charges.



The court has not issued the verdict so far. The influencers returned to prison in handcuffs to await the court's decision.

A verdict from Bucharest’s Court of Appeal is expected to come later Tuesday, Eugen Vidineac, representing Tate, has told media persons.

The former kickboxer and his brother were seen entering the back of a police van handcuffed. Tate’s lawyer Eugen Vidineac has claimed that there is “no evidence” to support the allegations against him or his brother.



Andre Tate and his brother were appealing against a judge’s decision to extend their arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days after they were detained on 29 December on suspicion of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.

