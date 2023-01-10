 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Andrew Tate seen upset as he returns to prison ahead of court's decision

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Andrew Tate seen upset as he returns to prison ahead of courts decision

Andrew Tate and his brother, who appeared in a Romanian court on Tuesday, returned to prison after launching an appeal against their continued detention over their alleged involvement in human trafficking, rape and organised crime charges.

The court has not issued the verdict so far. The influencers returned to prison in handcuffs to await the court's decision.

A verdict from Bucharest’s Court of Appeal is expected to come later Tuesday, Eugen Vidineac, representing Tate, has told media persons.

The former kickboxer and his brother were seen entering the back of a police van handcuffed. Tate’s lawyer Eugen Vidineac has claimed that there is “no evidence” to support the allegations against him or his brother.

Andre Tate and his brother were appealing against a judge’s decision to extend their arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days after they were detained on 29 December on suspicion of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.

More From Entertainment:

Janey Godley irked by fans questions amid terminal cancer

Janey Godley irked by fans questions amid terminal cancer
Prince Harry attacks his mother Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell

Prince Harry attacks his mother Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell
David Beckham’s son Cruz and his girlfriend take the family dogs for a stroll

David Beckham’s son Cruz and his girlfriend take the family dogs for a stroll
Victoria Beckham receives heat over her 'driest' birthday wish for Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham receives heat over her 'driest' birthday wish for Nicola Peltz
Andrew Tate appeals detention in Romanian court, fans restless to know verdict

Andrew Tate appeals detention in Romanian court, fans restless to know verdict
Mel Gibson pulls out from Grand Marshall of Mardi Gras Parade

Mel Gibson pulls out from Grand Marshall of Mardi Gras Parade
Prince Harry warned of 'changing' response of US media amid 'tiresome' narrative

Prince Harry warned of 'changing' response of US media amid 'tiresome' narrative
Reese Witherspoon intense workout video will leave you spellbound

Reese Witherspoon intense workout video will leave you spellbound
Queen was 'sad' when Prince Harry decided to quit being working royal

Queen was 'sad' when Prince Harry decided to quit being working royal
Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned physique in hot pink sportswear

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned physique in hot pink sportswear

Simon Cowell ex Sinitta reacts to his death rumours: ‘It freaked me out’

Simon Cowell ex Sinitta reacts to his death rumours: ‘It freaked me out’
King Charles considers Prince Harry, Meghan Markle security threat for royal family, UK?

King Charles considers Prince Harry, Meghan Markle security threat for royal family, UK?