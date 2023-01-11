 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘pettiness’ will be ‘hard to forgive’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has been warned about the incoming ‘perceived pettiness’ his shell shocking memoir is said to give rise to.

Royal Editor Russel Myers issued this accusation against the Duke of Sussex.

His admissions have come in a piece for The Mirror and reads, “These are difficult times for the House of Windsor, in a period when they are still grieving the late Queen and after a time where infighting and scandal has dominated proceedings.”

“In the infancy of his reign and before he has even been crowned, King Charles is fighting fires on multiple fronts.”

“Not only trying to contain his family from completely imploding, on the horizon is a collective of countries who will be weighing up their options and future union with the British monarchy.”

“While it may be argued the exasperation of living in the royal bubble and the lack of support from his family led Harry to this juncture, the perceived pettiness in revealing the most intimate of details will be hard to forgive.”

