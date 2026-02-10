Michelle Yeoh to receive Hollywood's most prestigious honour

Michelle Yeoh will be honoured with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame landmark for her services towards acting.

The international star, born in Malaysia, will receive the distinction on February 18 at the historic Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

While her past collaborators, Jon M. Chu and Ang Lee, will be on hand to present the Academy Award winner with her star.

Lee memorably directed the actress in the hit action romance released in 2000, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. While Chu is the filmmaker behind some of Yeoh’s more recent successes, Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and the two-part musical series, Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez reflected on the institution’s decision to honour the 63-year-old star, saying, “Michelle’s extraordinary talent, grace, and groundbreaking career have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Her star honors a trailblazer whose work continues to inspire audiences worldwide.”

The official Walk of Fame website also noted Yeoh’s history-making turn as the first Asian artist to win the Oscar for best leading actress as a significant factor. She won the prize for her performance in 2022’s Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Michelle Yeoh rose through the ranks of stardom after appearing in the 1990s Hong Kong cinema, while she made her Hollywood debut with the 1997 Bond film, Tomorrow Never Dies.