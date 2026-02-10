Lady Gaga calls Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show ‘Powerful'

Lady Gaga has expressed heartfelt gratitude after joining Bad Bunny for his historic Super Bowl LX halftime performance, describing the collaboration as one of the most meaningful moments of her career.

Hours after her surprise appearance Sunday February 8, Gaga took to Instagram to thank Bad Bunny.

“Thank you Benito for including me in this powerful, important, and meaningful performance. I am so humbled to be a part of this moment. It’s all the more special because it was with you and your beautiful heart and music,” the Abracadabra singer penned an emotional note.

She also praised Ricky Martin and the rest of the cast, while giving a nod to her styling team for the layered baby blue dress adorned with Puerto Rico’s national flower, the flor de maga.

Gaga had joined Bad Bunny on stage for a salsa-infused rendition of her song with Bruno Mars Die With a Smile, blending Latin rhythms into the set.

The halftime show paid tribute to Puerto Rican culture with symbolic imagery, including sugarcane fields, domino games, piragua treats, and even a nod to the island’s unreliable power grids.

The performance featured appearances from Ricky Martin, Cardi B, Alix Earle, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, and Karol G.