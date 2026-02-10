'Kelly Clarkson Show': Who will replace host after her sudden exit?

The Kelly Clarkson Show is bracing up for changes and evidently – a host!

The host, 43, who announced her exit in January, has invited Pink, 46, as a guest host for a special show edition in honour of Women’s History Month.

The singer will be replacing Clarkson for a whole week as guest host, starting from March 2. The episodes will empower women and talk about their “achievements, resilience and impact across music, culture and community," per a press release.

In the meantime, the Catch My Breath singer will be nowhere to see during the week.

Moreover, the host also discussed about the Pink filling in her shoes in a statement noting, "The only thing that bums me out about Pink hosting a week of The Kelly Clarkson Show is that I’m not going to be able to be there to watch her."

"I have been a fan for so long and have always been inspired by her music and her person. I love her," Clarkson added.

Earlier Clarkson, 43, shared with her fans and viewers about her sudden exit from the show. The host in January posted on Instagram about the show exit.

"I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner," she said.

The singer also opened up about the reason behind her decision.

"This was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show. Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives," the mother-of-two wrote.