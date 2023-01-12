 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry will 'alarmingly' grow bald like Prince William in 'three year': Expert

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Prince Harry will lose his hair in the upcoming years, just like his brother Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex will grow bald in maximum three years from now, predicts an expert.

Hair loss consultant Spencer Stevenson told Daily Star: “I think he's got two or three years maximum unless he intervenes and uses proven treatments.”

This comes after Harry himself explained his brother's baldness in now out on shelves memoir titled 'Spare.'

“I took it all in, his familiar scowl which had always been his default in dealings with me, his alarming baldness more advanced than my own, his fading resemblance to mummy which was fading with time, with age,” he wrote. 

