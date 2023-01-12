 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' to re-release in theatres

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released in theaters on June 15, 2001
'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' released in theaters on June 15, 2001

Sunny Deol’s blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha 2001 is all set to hit theatres once again on June 15.

Ahead of the release of the sequel of Gadar, the makers have decided to re-release the first part in cinemas all across the world. Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is slated to release on August 11.

Gadar 2001 was a partition drama directed by Anil Sharma. He will be directing the sequel too with Zee Studios backing as producers.

The re-release date of the film is the same as the one released in 2001. As per the production company, the reason behind it was to create a buzz for Gadar 2.

An official from Zee Studios remarked: “As a lead up to part two of Gadar, Zee Studios plan to re-release part one in digitally restored format like how Avatar was re-released. The movie will release on the same date, which is June 15.”

Sharma is also looking forward to the re-release of his chartbuster film in theatres. He expressed his excitement by saying: “I am happy people are interested in watching Gadar. Just like how Avatar and Baahubali were re-released, we too will do that with Gadar. We are in the process of planning things for the re-release of the movie.”

The story of the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha revolves around a Sikh Tara Singh; played by Sunny who falls in love with a Muslim girl Sakina; portrayed by Ameesha Patel. The duo will be reprising their roles in the sequel, reports IndianExpress.

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan sings Tujhe Dekha Toh for fans at an event

Shah Rukh Khan sings Tujhe Dekha Toh for fans at an event

Jhanak Shukla talks about why she said goodbye to acting

Jhanak Shukla talks about why she said goodbye to acting

Mehwish Hayat breaks silence on Raja Adil's claims, 'I expect justice from Judiciary system'

Mehwish Hayat breaks silence on Raja Adil's claims, 'I expect justice from Judiciary system'
Rihanna congratulates team 'RRR' for wining its first Golden Globes Award

Rihanna congratulates team 'RRR' for wining its first Golden Globes Award
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expresses love for daughter as she turns two

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expresses love for daughter as she turns two
Ali Sethi unlocks another achievement as he makes it to 'Coachella'

Ali Sethi unlocks another achievement as he makes it to 'Coachella'
Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan wrap up shoot for upcoming film 'Shehzada': See pics

Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan wrap up shoot for upcoming film 'Shehzada': See pics
Hrithik Roshan talks about upcoming film 'Fighter': 'We are shooting with real fighter jets’

Hrithik Roshan talks about upcoming film 'Fighter': 'We are shooting with real fighter jets’
'RRR' fails to win Best Picture award at Golden Globes 2023

'RRR' fails to win Best Picture award at Golden Globes 2023
Sadia Khan shares post over 'fake news' she's dating Aryan Khan

Sadia Khan shares post over 'fake news' she's dating Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan asks Ram Charan to let him 'touch the Oscar' when 'RRR' wins one

Shah Rukh Khan asks Ram Charan to let him 'touch the Oscar' when 'RRR' wins one
SS Rajamouli on 'RRR' sequel: 'We can't take it forward'

SS Rajamouli on 'RRR' sequel: 'We can't take it forward'