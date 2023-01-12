Sunny Deol's 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' to re-release in theatres

'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' released in theaters on June 15, 2001

Sunny Deol’s blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha 2001 is all set to hit theatres once again on June 15.

Ahead of the release of the sequel of Gadar, the makers have decided to re-release the first part in cinemas all across the world. Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is slated to release on August 11.

Gadar 2001 was a partition drama directed by Anil Sharma. He will be directing the sequel too with Zee Studios backing as producers.

The re-release date of the film is the same as the one released in 2001. As per the production company, the reason behind it was to create a buzz for Gadar 2.

An official from Zee Studios remarked: “As a lead up to part two of Gadar, Zee Studios plan to re-release part one in digitally restored format like how Avatar was re-released. The movie will release on the same date, which is June 15.”

Sharma is also looking forward to the re-release of his chartbuster film in theatres. He expressed his excitement by saying: “I am happy people are interested in watching Gadar. Just like how Avatar and Baahubali were re-released, we too will do that with Gadar. We are in the process of planning things for the re-release of the movie.”

The story of the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha revolves around a Sikh Tara Singh; played by Sunny who falls in love with a Muslim girl Sakina; portrayed by Ameesha Patel. The duo will be reprising their roles in the sequel, reports IndianExpress.