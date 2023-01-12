 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt gets his chipped tooth fixed just in time for 2023 Golden Globes

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

File footage
File footage 

Brad Pitt turned heads as he debuted dapper new look at the star-studded 2023 Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Tuesday night.

While the Babylon star might not have won a Golden Globe, but his dapper presence in the front row center wowed many fans.

Donning the stunning Hollywood makeover, the Fury actor, 59, showed off his brand-new million dollar smile at the 80th annual Golden Globes event, after eventually fixing his chipped front tooth which he damaged last year.

During Bullet Train promotions in London and Paris back in July, a small piece of Pitt’s right front tooth was noticeably missing. However, the star got is fixed before attending the glitzy bash in Los Angeles.

Brad Pitt gets his chipped tooth fixed just in time for 2023 Golden Globes

Pitt’s gleaming smile almost stole the show as he received multiple on-stage shout-outs from his former co-stars and admirers.

Regina Hall referred to herself as ‘Mrs Pitt’ while presenting an award. She quipped, “Hey everyone! Sorry, I think they got my name wrong… it’s Mrs Pitt.”

Pitt was seated next to his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie at the ceremony. He looked ageless in a classic black tux.

The Fight Club star accessorized his handsome look with a bowtie and styled his blond locks in brushed back look, showing off his clean-shaven face.

Pitt earned a Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture nomination for his role in Babylon.

More From Entertainment:

Shakira lashes at ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique in new diss track: Watch

Shakira lashes at ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique in new diss track: Watch
James Cameron on ‘difficult challenge’ to convince Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘Titanic’

James Cameron on ‘difficult challenge’ to convince Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘Titanic’

Angelina Jolie plans mother-daughter shopping trip with daughter Zahara in NYC

Angelina Jolie plans mother-daughter shopping trip with daughter Zahara in NYC
Britney Spears’ ex-fiancé says she ‘needed guidance,’ defends conservatorship

Britney Spears’ ex-fiancé says she ‘needed guidance,’ defends conservatorship

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott pals think the duo will reconcile soon after split

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott pals think the duo will reconcile soon after split
Jennifer Coolidge should 'host Oscars': Fans demand after her epic Golden Globes moment

Jennifer Coolidge should 'host Oscars': Fans demand after her epic Golden Globes moment
Machine Gun Kelly celebrates one-year engagement anniversary to fiancée Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates one-year engagement anniversary to fiancée Megan Fox
Kanye West lawyer-less status risks losing millions of dollars

Kanye West lawyer-less status risks losing millions of dollars
Anna Kendrick talks discovering unnamed ex cheating for a year

Anna Kendrick talks discovering unnamed ex cheating for a year