Prince Harry ‘sweet as syrup’ till ‘cloven hooves’ come in

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under fire for acting like a ‘whinging ginger’ that’s alternating in between “being avuncular and obsessed, between humour and lofty disdain.”



Royal author Jan Moir made these admissions in is piece for the Daily Mail.

In it, the writer admitted, “Prince Harry's television interviews have been fascinating. He alternates between being avuncular and obsessed, between humour and lofty disdain.”

“He's as sweet as syrup until someone has the temerity to ask him a question he doesn't like . . . then out pops the cloven hoof. 'What do you mean, scathing?' he snapped at Tom Bradby on ITV.”

“'And what difference would that make?' he said testily, when Anderson Cooper for CBS asked why the Sussexes didn't renounce their titles.”

“However, what I have really loved is his masterclass in passive aggression, particularly when he says the opposite of what he actually means.”

“'I have enormous compassion for her,' he said of the Queen Consort Camilla, whom he has described as 'dangerous' and 'scheming' elsewhere.”

“It made me think of the actress Julianne Moore — another whinging ginger.”