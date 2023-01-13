 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland faces domestic violence charges

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland faces domestic violence charges
‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland faces domestic violence charges

Justin Roiland who is the co-creator of Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites is facing allegations of domestic abuse in Orange County, California.

According to a May 2020 complaint, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Roiland has been charged with one allegation of domestic abuse with corporal injury and one allegation of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud or deceit.

The complaint alleges that Roiland “did wilfully and unlawfully inflict corporal injury resulting a traumatic condition” upon a Jane Doe “who was in a dating relationship with the defendant.”

It also states that Roiland “did unlawfully violate the personal liberty of Jane Doe by violence, menace, fraud and deceit.” Reported by NBC News.

According to a court document, Roiland was released for not pleading guilty in 2020, with a $50,000 bond in August of the same year.

However, the prosecution in the case have continued since, with the latest occurring on Thursday.

As per the statement of Roiland’s attorney T. Edward Welbourn in which he said, “It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been.”

“To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible.” He added.

Distributors of Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites were reached out by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday but they did not comment over the matter.

NBC News reported that “a protective order filed in October 2020 and documented in the court minutes said Roiland is not to harass, threaten or surveil the person named in the protective order.” 

More From Entertainment:

Psychologist shares two cents on Leonardo DiCaprio’s unhealthy lifestyle

Psychologist shares two cents on Leonardo DiCaprio’s unhealthy lifestyle
Brit Awards 2023 spark backlash after female artists snubbed in major category

Brit Awards 2023 spark backlash after female artists snubbed in major category
Inside Ben Affleck’s collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts for commercial

Inside Ben Affleck’s collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts for commercial

Here's why Angelina Jolie met Irish actor Paul Mescal for coffee

Here's why Angelina Jolie met Irish actor Paul Mescal for coffee
Johnny Depp once said he feels at home while touring with Jeff Beck for ‘18’

Johnny Depp once said he feels at home while touring with Jeff Beck for ‘18’
Kanye West ties the knot with mystery woman

Kanye West ties the knot with mystery woman
Netflix ‘Dahmer’ Evan Peters upsets victim's mother with Golden Globe speech

Netflix ‘Dahmer’ Evan Peters upsets victim's mother with Golden Globe speech
Prince William, Kate Middleton first public appearance receives mixed reaction

Prince William, Kate Middleton first public appearance receives mixed reaction
Ben Affleck advised to quit acting for job at Dunkin' after filming commercial

Ben Affleck advised to quit acting for job at Dunkin' after filming commercial