‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland faces domestic violence charges

Justin Roiland who is the co-creator of Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites is facing allegations of domestic abuse in Orange County, California.

According to a May 2020 complaint, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Roiland has been charged with one allegation of domestic abuse with corporal injury and one allegation of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud or deceit.

The complaint alleges that Roiland “did wilfully and unlawfully inflict corporal injury resulting a traumatic condition” upon a Jane Doe “who was in a dating relationship with the defendant.”

It also states that Roiland “did unlawfully violate the personal liberty of Jane Doe by violence, menace, fraud and deceit.” Reported by NBC News.

According to a court document, Roiland was released for not pleading guilty in 2020, with a $50,000 bond in August of the same year.

However, the prosecution in the case have continued since, with the latest occurring on Thursday.

As per the statement of Roiland’s attorney T. Edward Welbourn in which he said, “It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been.”

“To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible.” He added.

Distributors of Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites were reached out by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday but they did not comment over the matter.

NBC News reported that “a protective order filed in October 2020 and documented in the court minutes said Roiland is not to harass, threaten or surveil the person named in the protective order.”