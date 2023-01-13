 
BTS Jin to serve as teaching assistant at his training center: Reports

BTS Jin will reportedly serve as the teaching assistant at his 5th division training center after being announced the unit commander.

According to various media outlet reports on January 13, BTS's Jin has received his formal position assignment for his mandatory military service.

Reports suggest that after completing his basic military training, which is expected till January 18, Jin will continue to serve as a teaching assistant at the 5th division's new recruit training center in Yeoncheon.

However, the BTS official agency Big Hit Music responded to the reports saying "It is difficult to confirm."

For the record, teaching assistant’s positions are often assigned to the exemplary soldiers, as they are usually deemed "role models" for other soldiers to follow how they should fulfill their duties.

Other well-known celebrities to have served as teaching assistants for the ROK army's new recruits include Yoo Seung Ho, Joo Won, Big Bang's Daesung, Siwan, and 2PM's Taecyeon.

BTS Jin enlisted for mandatory military service in December 2022, as the eldest member of the popular South Korean boy band, he is the first one to joing military.

