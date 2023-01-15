 
Sunday Jan 15 2023
Netflix shares top 25 list of 2023's trending movies & series

Netflix shares top 25 list of 2023's trending movies & series 

Netflix is bringing a huge collection of movies and series in multiple genres to entertain its audience throughout the year.

Here's the list of January 2023's trending movies and series globally. 

Movies:

  1. The Pale Blue Eye 
  2. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 
  3. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker 
  4. Sing 
  5. Jak zostałem gangsterem. Historia prawdziwa 
  6. Jumanji: The Next Level 
  7. Noise 
  8. Next Day Air 
  9. Colombiana 
  10. Archive 
  11. Where the Crawdads Sing 
  12. The Mummy 
  13. American Made 
  14. Thai Massage 
  15. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
  16. A Dog's Purpose 
  17. Maid in Manhattan 
  18. Gatta Kusthi 
  19. Nobody 
  20. Terminator Genisys 
  21. Farewell Mister Haffmann 
  22. Mili 
  23. The Change-Up 
  24. The Boss Baby 
  25. Knives Out 

Series:

  1. Ginny & Georgia 
  2. Vikings: Valhalla 
  3. Wednesday 
  4. Kaleidoscope 
  5. Emily in Paris 
  6. La Reina del Sur 
  7. The Glory 
  8. Woman of the Dead 
  9. Alice in Borderland 
  10. Til Money Do Us Part 
  11. Alchemy of Souls 
  12. The Circle 
  13. Single’s Inferno 
  14. Lady Voyeur 
  15. The Unbroken Voice 
  16. Poong The Joseon Psychiatrist 
  17. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord 
  18. The Recruit
  19. Alpha Males 
  20. Harry & Meghan 
  21. Las Villamizar 
  22. Pressure Cooker 
  23. The Good Doctor 
  24. The Interest of Love 
  25. Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street 

