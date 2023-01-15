Prince Harry says Diana ‘tried stopping’ King Charles, Camilla’s wedding

File Footage

Prince Harry has just shed some light on his personal belief that Princess Diana ‘worked with the universe’ to stop King Charles’ marriage to Camilla.



Prince Harry made these admissions in his own memoir Spare barely a week after its release.

According to one of its excerpts Prince Harry admitted, “I couldn’t help but think that some force in the universe (Mummy?) was blocking rather than blessing their union."

He also posed a question, adding how "Maybe the universe delays what it disapproves of?”

This has come in reference to King Charles’ face-to-face with a leopard in the past and added, “I was thinking about Mummy. The leopard was clearly a sign from her, a messenger she’d sent to say: ‘All is well. And all will be well.’”