Sunday Jan 15 2023
Prince Harry slammed as he refers to George, Charlotte, Louis as other ‘spares’

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Prince Harry was slammed online by royal enthusiasts after he aired his concerns for the other ‘spares’ in the Royal Family, including Prince William’s three kids, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

In an interview with The Telegraph days after the release of his explosive memoir Spare, Prince Harry said that he ‘worries’ about the ‘other spares’ in the Royal Family despite his ongoing rift with them.

“As I know full well, within my family, if it’s not us, it’s going to be someone else. And though William… has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me.”

Reacting to this statement, many royal enthusiasts flooded social media with disdain over it, with one writing, “They have Princess Anne, who was a “Spare” worked her heart off and still working!” and another saying, “Charlotte won’t be like Prince Harry, she’ll be like Princess Anne.”

It is pertinent to note here that Princess Anne, the second child of late Queen Elizabeth, is often hailed as the hardest-working member of the Royal Family.

Another royal fan said, “Nope, not liking this one at all. Harry's truth tour should not include his brother's children,” with one other musing, “Can anyone imagine the outrage if William had said anything like he is worried about Harry's kids, but it's perfectly ok for Harry to pass comments on his brother's kids?”

“Harry has NO BUSINESS with Prince William's children. Shame on him. Worry about his own messy life!” said one more royal enthusiast, while another wrote, “Harry should worry about himself and his wife and kids. William and Kate don’t need (his) advice from the cheap seats.” 

