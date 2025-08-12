Michelle Keegan flips out over husband Mark Wright's possible return to 'TOWIE'

Michelle Keegan spiralling over Mark Wright's return to 'TOWIE'

Michelle Keegan is reportedly panicking over husband Mark Wright's possible return to The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE).

For the unversed, Wright is a well-known cast member of TOWIE and the show played a pivotal role in earning him wide acclaim along with Gemma Collins and Lauren Goodger.

Insiders told Closer magazine that as TOWIE’s 15th anniversary approaches, bosses want to celebrate the milestone by bringing back some of the most famous cast members.

The source revealed, “The team are hoping to bring back some of the diehard TOWIE fans’ favourite cast from the golden era – back when the show was at its peak. And naturally they’re hoping that the high viewing figures which the show used to attract will return alongside the icons themselves.”

‘On the producers’ dream wish list are the likes of Gemma Collins, Bobby Norris, Sam and Billie Faiers, as well as Joey Essex and of course Mark Wright. They think that their return would be a nice full-circle moment,” they claimed.

Notably, Wright, the 38-year-old television personality, left the show in 2011 and became well-known because of his presenting career and his 13-year-old relationship with Keegan, whom he is married to.

Notably, the Strictly Come Dancing alum is the most famous of the Essex cast and lives in a lavish mansion with his wife and their baby daughter Palma, whom the couple welcomed earlier this year.

If Wright comes back, many believe TOWIE producers would try to have him reunite on screen with his ex-girlfriend Goodger.

Their on-and-off relationship from 2002 to 2012 had helped boost the show’s ratings and because of this major reason, the insider stated that both Keegan and Wright want to stay away.

"Everyone is aware that hell would have to freeze over before Mark would be seen back on the show," they said.

“Mark has been keen to distance himself from the show for some time, so bosses knew conversations would likely be a non-starter. But with Lauren having already come back, there wouldn’t be a chance he would return and risk having to film with her,” the source added, referring to her return to the show in 2024 after 12 years.

“Plus, while Michelle would never tell Mark what he can and can’t do workwise, she knows what a circus the show would make of him and Lauren and she did panic at the idea of him being asked to return, given the circumstances. He’s a father now, alongside being a successful presenter and going back to a reality show would be a massive step back,” the insider mentioned.