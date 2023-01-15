 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles adds salt to Prince Harry's wounds with his latest move

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

King Charles III seemingly snubbed his younger son Prince Harry as the monarch enjoyed outing with his wife Camilla days after the Duke's revelations about the Queen Consort in his book.

Camilla and Charles were all smiles as they arrived at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, to attend a Sunday church service, apparently adding salt to the Duke of Sussex's wounds who allegedly hates his stepmother.

The royal couple appeared in high spirit even after Harry's bombshells. It is the first time the two have been seen out together since the Duke's memoir Spare was published last week.

King Charles adds salt to Prince Harrys wounds with his latest move

Camilla was seen dashing out in an Audi up in Scotland, with Charles sat behind the steering wheel. Paparazzi's waited outside Crathie Kirk to catch a glimpse of the royals.

The delightful photos were taken as the car and its convoy whizzed past show both Charles and Camilla appearing to have smiles on their faces. 

In some of the pictures, Camilla - who was making her first public appearance since the release of Harry's memoir - can be seen beaming from ear to ear.

Meghan Markle's hubby Harry revealed in his book that he and Prince William both begged their father not to marry Camilla. The Duke also alleges that Charles and Camilla's office leaked stories to the press in a bid to improve the Queen Consort's image.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian shares sweet family update amid ex husband Kanye West 'marriage'

Kim Kardashian shares sweet family update amid ex husband Kanye West 'marriage'

Prince Harry's revelations 'don't have power to destroy monarchy', royal family

Prince Harry's revelations 'don't have power to destroy monarchy', royal family
Prince Harry insists rift with Prince William wouldn’t have happened if Princess Diana was alive

Prince Harry insists rift with Prince William wouldn’t have happened if Princess Diana was alive
Are Dixie D’Amelio and David Dobrik dating?

Are Dixie D’Amelio and David Dobrik dating?

The 1975 Matty Healy vows he won’t kiss fans out of ‘respect’ for Taylor Swift

The 1975 Matty Healy vows he won’t kiss fans out of ‘respect’ for Taylor Swift
King’s Gold Medal for Poetry 2022

King’s Gold Medal for Poetry 2022
King Charles, Prince William to welcome Harry on coronation, predicts astrologer

King Charles, Prince William to welcome Harry on coronation, predicts astrologer
Helen Skelton shares sweet snap of children as she addresses single parenting

Helen Skelton shares sweet snap of children as she addresses single parenting
Shakira places witch mannequin on her terrace, sparking family feud

Shakira places witch mannequin on her terrace, sparking family feud
Prince Harry admits he turned on his bodyguard: 'I was determined to hurt him'

Prince Harry admits he turned on his bodyguard: 'I was determined to hurt him'
Brad Pitt brings classic Hollywood charm to Paris at ‘Babylon’ premiere

Brad Pitt brings classic Hollywood charm to Paris at ‘Babylon’ premiere

Meghan Markle snubbed by Kate's sister Pippa Middleton

Meghan Markle snubbed by Kate's sister Pippa Middleton