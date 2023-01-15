 
Sunday Jan 15 2023
Maisie Smith takes Max George breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold outfit

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

She's no stranger to showcasing her phenomenal figure in racy social media snaps.

And Maisie Smith didn't disappoint as she slipped her jaw-dropping curves in throwback snaps wearing tiny bikinis while holidaying in Dubai with her boyfriend Max George.

The former EastEnders actress, 21, slipped into a white thong bikini and posed her peachy bottom towards the camera as she waded in a rooftop pool.

Likely a snap taken by her lover Max, 34, Maisie was reminiscing on their recent trips abroad together, which included both Dubai and New York in December.

Sharing the snaps to her 1 million followers on Instagram at the weekend, Maisie captioned the post: 'Core mems'.

It comes after Max hit out at an Instagram follower who accused him of making girlfriend Maisie 'look and act differently'.

The Wanted singer who began dating the 21-year-old actress earlier this year, told the fan to 'shut up' on Sunday. 

