Monday Jan 16 2023
Prince Harry will not ‘regret’ Spare due to ‘undivided support’ of Meghan: Diana friend

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Prince Harry would never regret writing his memoir, just like his mother Princess Diana, says her biographer.

Andrew Morton believes the Duke of Sussex would have given a deep thought before putting out his words in public.

"Harry will have thought long and hard before doing this, but he also has the undivided support of his wife, which is very different. I mean, this is a huge contrast between Harry and Diana, Diana was talking about a broken marriage, an unhappy marriage. Harry's talking about unhappiness with an institution."

He continued: "Diana, and let's just get straight, never regretted for a living second, having cooperated with the book and even wrote to us to say as much. There's been all kinds of speculation to say, 'Oh, she regretted it.' She never did.

Prince Harry’s memoir titled ‘Spare’ is now out on shelves.

