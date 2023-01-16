King Charles had ‘affair’ with Princess Diana sister: ‘Rejected’

King Charles had a brief affair with Princess Diana’s elder sister, Sarah Spencer.



The King met Sarah in her early 20s, long before he was introduced to his future wife Diana and the mother of his children.

After Diana and Sarah’s parents got divorced in 1969, the two sisters were inseparable.

In a book on the former Princess of Wales by Sarah Bedford, it was revealed that Diana ‘hero-worshipped’ her elder sister.

Sarah dated Charles in a whirlwind romance. Speaking later to Time magazines, she admitted that there is no future between the two.

"There is no chance of my marrying him. I'm not in love with him. And I wouldn't marry anyone I didn't love whether he were the dustman or the King of England,” she said.