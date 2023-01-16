 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles had ‘affair’ with Princess Diana sister: ‘Rejected’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

King Charles had a brief affair with Princess Diana’s elder sister, Sarah Spencer.

The King met Sarah in her early 20s, long before he was introduced to his future wife Diana and the mother of his children.

After Diana and Sarah’s parents got divorced in 1969, the two sisters were inseparable.

In a book on the former Princess of Wales by Sarah Bedford, it was revealed that Diana ‘hero-worshipped’ her elder sister.

Sarah dated Charles in a whirlwind romance. Speaking later to Time magazines, she admitted that there is no future between the two.

"There is no chance of my marrying him. I'm not in love with him. And I wouldn't marry anyone I didn't love whether he were the dustman or the King of England,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle shouted 'Kate is no the Queen' over Palace bias towards William wife

Meghan Markle shouted 'Kate is no the Queen' over Palace bias towards William wife
Prince Harry ‘blood boiled’ when Diana butler ‘milked her death’

Prince Harry ‘blood boiled’ when Diana butler ‘milked her death’
Eminem wishes rapper Boldy James quick recovery after car accident

Eminem wishes rapper Boldy James quick recovery after car accident

Prince Harry will not ‘regret’ Spare due to ‘undivided support’ of Meghan: Diana friend

Prince Harry will not ‘regret’ Spare due to ‘undivided support’ of Meghan: Diana friend
Princess Diana author reveals important question ‘he never asked her’

Princess Diana author reveals important question ‘he never asked her’
Kate Middleton had ‘conversation’ with Queen after George gave her tough time

Kate Middleton had ‘conversation’ with Queen after George gave her tough time
'The Way Of Water' stays afloat atop N.America box office

'The Way Of Water' stays afloat atop N.America box office
Meghan Markle conspicuous by her absence from Prince Harry's interviews

Meghan Markle conspicuous by her absence from Prince Harry's interviews

Prince William and Kate Middleton suffer fresh setback

Prince William and Kate Middleton suffer fresh setback

Perrie Edwards to sign a record deal with 'Beyonce and Harry Styles' record label for solo debut

Perrie Edwards to sign a record deal with 'Beyonce and Harry Styles' record label for solo debut
David Foster on working with Lisa Marie Presley: 'She was iconic in her own right'

David Foster on working with Lisa Marie Presley: 'She was iconic in her own right'
Netflix Original historical drama 'Vikings: Valhalla' to release season three: Find out the details

Netflix Original historical drama 'Vikings: Valhalla' to release season three: Find out the details