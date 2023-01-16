 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Eminem wishes rapper Boldy James quick recovery after car accident

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Eminem wishes rapper Boldy James quick recovery after car accident

Eminem has wished Rapper Boldy James speedy recovery after he was injured in a car accident in the Detroit metropolitan area last week.

"Sending out wishes for a quick recovery for the D's own Boldy James," wrote Eminem on Twitter.

Eminem wishes rapper Boldy James quick recovery after car accident

According to the local media, Boldy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and suffered broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. Following extensive surgery, James has been released from the intensive care unit and is now in stable condition.

In a statement, Boldy James and his family expressed their gratitude for “the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘blood boiled’ when Diana butler ‘milked her death’

Prince Harry ‘blood boiled’ when Diana butler ‘milked her death’
King Charles had ‘affair’ with Princess Diana sister: ‘Rejected’

King Charles had ‘affair’ with Princess Diana sister: ‘Rejected’
Prince Harry will not ‘regret’ Spare due to ‘undivided support’ of Meghan: Diana friend

Prince Harry will not ‘regret’ Spare due to ‘undivided support’ of Meghan: Diana friend
Princess Diana author reveals important question ‘he never asked her’

Princess Diana author reveals important question ‘he never asked her’
Kate Middleton had ‘conversation’ with Queen after George gave her tough time

Kate Middleton had ‘conversation’ with Queen after George gave her tough time
'The Way Of Water' stays afloat atop N.America box office

'The Way Of Water' stays afloat atop N.America box office
Meghan Markle conspicuous by her absence from Prince Harry's interviews

Meghan Markle conspicuous by her absence from Prince Harry's interviews

Prince William and Kate Middleton suffer fresh setback

Prince William and Kate Middleton suffer fresh setback

Perrie Edwards to sign a record deal with 'Beyonce and Harry Styles' record label for solo debut

Perrie Edwards to sign a record deal with 'Beyonce and Harry Styles' record label for solo debut
David Foster on working with Lisa Marie Presley: 'She was iconic in her own right'

David Foster on working with Lisa Marie Presley: 'She was iconic in her own right'
Netflix Original historical drama 'Vikings: Valhalla' to release season three: Find out the details

Netflix Original historical drama 'Vikings: Valhalla' to release season three: Find out the details
Angela Bassett on kids to pursue acting: 'Whatever they want to do, I support them'

Angela Bassett on kids to pursue acting: 'Whatever they want to do, I support them'