Zendaya skips Critics Choice Awards ceremony after missing the Golden Globes

Zendaya won Best Actress in a Drama Series award at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

However, the 26-year-old Euphoria star was not present at the star-studded ceremony to accept her award in person. The event was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, Zendaya bagged her first Golden Globe for Best Television Actress in the acclaimed HBO series but skipped that ceremony too due to previous work commitments.

As per the reports, Zendaya is currently busy filming Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya’s Golden Globe award was accepted by host Elle Fanning on her behalf. She said, “she's busy, she's working, y'all," adding, "It's a good thing.”

The Spider Man: Homecoming actress, later, thanked her Euphoria co-stars and fans for helping her achieve the success.

Zendaya portrays the role of 17-year-old Rue in the American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name.

Euphoria - which first premiered its debut season in 2019 - follows the young teenager's life while battling drug addiction amidst high school drama with her fellow classmates.