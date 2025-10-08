 
Geo News

'Wicked: For Good' drops songs-heavy trailer

By
Web Desk
|

October 08, 2025

As Wicked: For Good is gearing up for its release next month, it has dropped another trailer, but this time it features multiple brand new songs.

More than powerful tracks, including The Girl In The Bubble and No Place Like Home, among others, it promotes the tickets of the films, which are available now.

Earlier, Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda, in an interview with Empire magazine, hyped up the sequel, particularly in regard to her character.

“We get to see [Glinda] decide, ‘I’m going to change the course of Oz. I’m going to become deeply, truly good and make a safe space for people,’” she added.

She continued, “She earns her title for real, and we get to see that self-discovery. I’m so grateful for that song, because she deserves it as a character.”

On Glinda and Elphaba’s bond, Ariana said, “It’s a series of traumatic events that keep occurring one after another.”

“They’re all shaping and propelling her into her actual goodness, which has quietly been there all along, but she wasn’t ready for it yet,” she added.

“Even in the first film you get to see those layers slowly peeling away, but in this film, it’s rapid and urgent. It goes even deeper than imaginable," Ariana concluded.

Wicked: For Good will hit in cinemas on Nov. 21.

