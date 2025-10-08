Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee Furness advised to move on from messy split: Report

Photo: Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee Furness advised to let hatred go: Report

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have been advised to move on from past resentments for the sake of peace.

The former couple, who share two children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20, announced their separation in 2023 after nearly three decades of marriage.

According to RadarOnline.com, an insider claimed, “It's been two years now since they officially separated and it really is time to let the hatred and anger go.”

Reports previously suggested that Jackman is uneasy about what Deborra might reveal publicly.

“Hugh is already stressed over the relatively gentle statement Debs made once the divorce was finalized,” one source explained.

They added that Hugh “didn’t see it coming and has been telling everyone they know how ‘betrayed’ he feels.”

The insider concluded that both stars are “navigating the challenges of their new realities” while working to maintain a healthy co-parenting dynamic.