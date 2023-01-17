Janhvi Kapoor slays in lehenga at Pongal festival: See

 
Janhvi Kapoor slays in lehenga at Pongal festival

India actress Janhvi kapoor shared pictures on her Instagram to give fans a glimpse into her outfit for Pongal festival.

The actress opted for a beige lehenga choli for Pongal festival with silver earrings to complete her look and left her hair open with light waves. 

The Mili actress shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, where she posed solo and she looked elegant in all her photos.

She wrote in her post's caption, “Happy Pongal."

The actor received praises for her performance in the film Good Luck Jerry. She was seen in Mili which released in theatres in November last year. 

She perform the lead role in this survival thriller, produced by her father Boney Kapoor. 

She will be next seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023. 

She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao as her upcoming project. 

