 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry becomes butt of the joke for Jimmy Kimmel's show

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Prince Harry becomes butt of the joke for Jimmy Kimmels show

Prince Harry has savagely been mocked by late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel over a passage in the Duke's book.

The American Tv presenter took a brutal jibe at the Duke of Sussex by unveiling a rhyming children's book about the chilly incident on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel began the segment by introducing the book titled: "The Prince and the P**is." He added to uproars of laughter from the audience: "If the kids are still up this would be a good time to gather them around the TV."

"At the chilly North Pole, a silly young codger took a walk in the snow, and froze his wee t**ger," Kimmel began.

The  parody children's book goes on to reference Princess Diana who appears from a cloud to offer the Duke cream for his frostbitten part of the body.

"Oh mummy! Oh mummy! He cried with a scream, and from then up on high she appeared with some cream. My poor little prince, put this on your w***ly. It will lessen the ache and make it less chilly," Kimmel continues to roars from the crowd.

The host continues to describe how Diana applied cream to Harry's p**is - something which did not really happen - with the parody Harry saying: "But mummy, have you heard about Sir Sigmund Freud?"

Kimmel's hilarious comments come after Harry and Meghan have responded to Jeremy Clarkson's latest apology over the presenter's controversial opinion piece about the Duchess.

More From Entertainment:

Margot Robbie sparks reaction over Versace silk gown at ‘Babylon’ premiere in Sydney

Margot Robbie sparks reaction over Versace silk gown at ‘Babylon’ premiere in Sydney

King Charles set to swing his axe amid Harry's allegations

King Charles set to swing his axe amid Harry's allegations
Pakistani actor Feroze Khan shares subtle support for Andrew Tate’s viewpoint: Photo

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan shares subtle support for Andrew Tate’s viewpoint: Photo
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death not revealed so far: Report

Lisa Marie Presley cause of death not revealed so far: Report
Kim Kardashian once revealed juicy details to Jennifer Lawrence

Kim Kardashian once revealed juicy details to Jennifer Lawrence
Kanye West wife Bianca's school pals shed light on Kim Kardashian look-alike buzz

Kanye West wife Bianca's school pals shed light on Kim Kardashian look-alike buzz
Queen's hilarious response to Harry's request about marrying Meghan Markle revealed

Queen's hilarious response to Harry's request about marrying Meghan Markle revealed
Andrew Tate thinks ‘someone wants to hurt him’, alleges bodyguard

Andrew Tate thinks ‘someone wants to hurt him’, alleges bodyguard
Dax Shepard spills his wife Kristen Bell is jealous of THIS actress

Dax Shepard spills his wife Kristen Bell is jealous of THIS actress
Jeremy Clarkson was 'wrong' to apologise to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Jeremy Clarkson was 'wrong' to apologise to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kim Kardashian creates iconic Tik Tok with daughter North West

Kim Kardashian creates iconic Tik Tok with daughter North West
Selena Gomez expresses her happiness after criticising body-shamers over her ‘weight’: Photo

Selena Gomez expresses her happiness after criticising body-shamers over her ‘weight’: Photo