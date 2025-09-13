Drew Barrymore cherishes heartfelt artefact from Michael Douglas dad

Drew Barrymore opened up about a treasured letter Michael Douglas’ late father once scribbled for her.

Michael and his son Cameron Douglas went to The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, September 10, where the host and actress called to mind a cherished letter that Kirk Douglas, a Hollywood legend, wrote her raving about one of her films.

Barrymore shared, “Your father wrote me a note about a film I directed, and it was on his letterhead, and I have it in a frame, and I’ve saved it forever because hearing his words of encouragement meant more than I can ever express.”

“It’s a lost art. He was very good at letter writing and supporting people and taking the time to write notes to people,” Michael remarked.

“I hear this all the time from people. I never believed he’d write that many notes. And he meant it, you know? He just meant it very strongly,” said the star of Romancing the Stone.

It is pertinent to mention that the Scream star did not reveal the name of the film that caught Kirk’s attention but her directorial credits to her name include Choose or Lose Presents: The Best Place to Start, a 2004 TV documentary about youth voting, the 2009 roller derby film Whip It, and the music video for rock band Best Coast’s 2011 solo song Out Deal.