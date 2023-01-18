 
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
Prince Harry in trouble with Iran for 'killing 25 innocent people'?

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Prince Harry has rubbed Iran the wrong way after opening up about his killing in Afghanistan.

The country has lashed out at Britain after it defended their killing of Alireza Akbari.

"The British regime’s uproar and the support of some European self-proclaimed defenders of human rights for London is only a sign of their evasion and violation of law," fumed Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani.

"Britain’s encroachment on the national security of the Islamic republic of Iran has been met with a decisive response from the Iranian intelligence [and] judiciary.

"The British regime, whose royal family member, sees the killing of 25 innocent people as removal of chess pieces and has no regrets over the issue, and those who turn a blind eye to this war crime, are in no position to preach others on human rights."

Akbari died over "corruption on earth and harming the country's internal and external security by passing on intelligence".

