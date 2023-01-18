Harry, Meghan marriage to have soap opera ending, predicts Prince Andrew’s ex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned by Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria Hervey that the couple’s marriage is going to end like soap opera.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been launching scathing attacks on the royal family, sparking backlash from royal fans and relatives of the family.

During her conversation, Lady Victoria, who briefly dated Andrew in the late 90s, said that the couple’s bond could ‘collapse’ at some point.

"I'm actually kind of surprised it's lasted this long... but I just I don't know how much more can come out after this," she told the outlet.

"I see it just kind of collapsing at some point and him coming back to England and it being a really messy divorce, and she's going to end up with some big American billionaire and, and just dump him,” she added.