Thursday Jan 19 2023
Americans love and respect Prince William more than Harry: Here's why

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Prince William has emerged as a very smart royal amid his younger brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle's rants about him and his family.

The Prince of Wales reaction to the Sussexes' claims is earning more respect in the UK and the United States as the future king is raising family while dodging Harry and Meghan's 'grenades'.

William is handling the situation in very sensible way in the Sussexes' back yard after series of series of claims in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series and Harry's memoir Spare.

Americans "respect" the heir to the British throne as he has smartly handled "grenades" thrown by Harry and Meghan over the last couple of months, according to a royal expert. 

"At the end of the day, I think Americans have a lot of respect for the way Prince William has handled the last few months," US-based royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Express UK.

She added: "He's lost his grandmother and grandfather. He's navigating grief while dodging grenades from Montecito [all while] seeing an increase in his responsibilities as the heir."

When Prince William became Prince of Wales and first in line to the throne, he gained new responsibilities. William now has to juggle with raising his own family-of-four with preparing to lead the royal institution.

Schofield said: "Additionally, his focus has to be on HIS family. He has three beautiful children that he has committed to bringing up in a loving environment and nothing about what Harry is doing right now aligns with that objective."

